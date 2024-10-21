News & Insights

Stocks
ARBFF

ARB Corporation’s Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ARB Corporation Limited (AU:ARB) has released an update.

ARB Corporation Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Robert Darius Fraser, due to participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Fraser increased his direct and indirect holdings by acquiring 62 and 189 ordinary shares respectively, both valued at $43.0699 per share. This move reflects an ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and stability.

For further insights into AU:ARB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARBFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.