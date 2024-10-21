ARB Corporation’s Director Increases Shareholding

ARB Corporation Limited (AU:ARB) has released an update.

ARB Corporation Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Robert Darius Fraser, due to participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Fraser increased his direct and indirect holdings by acquiring 62 and 189 ordinary shares respectively, both valued at $43.0699 per share. This move reflects an ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and stability.

