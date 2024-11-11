News & Insights

Aramark To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Shares, Lifts Dividend; Expects Growth In 2025 Results

November 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK), a food and facilities services provider, on Monday announced that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase of up to $500 million of shares.

The Board has approved an 11 percent increase in quarterly dividend. The dividend of $0.105 cents per share will be payable on December 12, to stockholders on record December 2.

Looking ahead to the full-year 2025, the company expects adjusted income per share growth of 23 percent to 28 percent, with organic revenue growth of 7.5 percent to 9.5 percent.

For the full-year 2024, Aramark has registered adjusted income per share of $1.55, on organic revenue of $17.401 billion.

ARMK was up by 7.13 percent at $41.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

