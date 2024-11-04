News & Insights

Aquestive Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (13c), consensus (13c)

Reports Q3 revenue $13.54M, consensus $12.68M. “Our innovative epinephrine prodrug platform remains the cornerstone of our development strategy,” said Daniel Barber, president and CEO of Aquestive. “We’ve reached a significant milestone with the clinical development program for Anaphylm, our groundbreaking oral epinephrine treatment for severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. With our adult supportive studies now complete, we are preparing for our pre-NDA meeting for Anaphylm with the FDA scheduled for this quarter. Moreover, AQST-108, our promising pipeline candidate, is progressing towards a pre-IND meeting this quarter, setting the stage for a potential Phase 2a study in alopecia areata next year, subject to FDA alignment. On the commercial front, we successfully expanded Libervant’s market presence, deploying a dedicated sales force and securing nationwide reimbursement coverage, positioning us for continued growth.”

