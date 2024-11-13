News & Insights

Aqua Bio Technology ASA Completes Strategic Share Placement

November 13, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has successfully completed a private placement, issuing new shares at NOK 3 per share to facilitate the acquisition of Jetcarrier AS. The capital increase was approved at an extraordinary general meeting, with significant subscriptions from primary insiders and their associates, including substantial investments from Terrabyte Holding AS and Roger Sebastian Sedal. The move aligns with ABT’s strategy to enhance its position in sustainable biotechnology for skincare products.

