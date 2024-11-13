Aqua Bio Technology ASA Completes Strategic Share Placement

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has successfully completed a private placement, issuing new shares at NOK 3 per share to facilitate the acquisition of Jetcarrier AS. The capital increase was approved at an extraordinary general meeting, with significant subscriptions from primary insiders and their associates, including substantial investments from Terrabyte Holding AS and Roger Sebastian Sedal. The move aligns with ABT’s strategy to enhance its position in sustainable biotechnology for skincare products.

For further insights into DE:3FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.