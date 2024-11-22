Aptose Biosciences Announces $8 Million Public Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An update from Aptose Biosciences ( (TSE:APS) ) is now available.
Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, has announced an $8 million public offering of 40 million shares and warrants, priced at $0.20 each, with the participation of existing and new healthcare-focused investors. The proceeds will support the company’s working capital and corporate purposes, and the offering is expected to close by November 25, 2024. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the sole placement agent for this initiative.
