Aptose Biosciences Announces $8 Million Public Offering

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, has announced an $8 million public offering of 40 million shares and warrants, priced at $0.20 each, with the participation of existing and new healthcare-focused investors. The proceeds will support the company’s working capital and corporate purposes, and the offering is expected to close by November 25, 2024. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the sole placement agent for this initiative.

