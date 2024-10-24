AptarGroup reports Q3 EPS $1.49, consensus $1.42

Reports Q3 revenue $909.3M, consensus $922.3M. “Aptar delivered another strong quarter driven by our Pharma and Closures segments. We saw increased demand for our proprietary drug delivery systems, active material science solutions and closure technologies, especially for food applications. The Beauty segment saw growth in the personal care and home care markets, but it was not enough to offset tough comparisons from tooling and fragrance dispensing solutions from the prior year period. All three segments continued to demonstrate solid operational performance and margin improvement. We are proud of the strong results and progress we have made for the first nine months of the year and are positioned to achieve double-digit adjusted EPS growth for the full year,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ATR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.