APQ Global Navigates Challenges with Strategic Capital Initiatives

November 29, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

APQ Global (GB:APQ) has released an update.

APQ Global Limited reported a decrease in its book value to $19.53 million for the first half of 2024, impacted by lower fair value of assets and rising expenses. Despite the challenges, the company is actively pursuing 46 capital raising mandates across diverse sectors and regions. APQ Global aims to generate sufficient cash to address its financial liabilities through its ongoing projects, though uncertainties remain due to global economic conditions.

