Applyflow Finalizes Business Sale and Leadership Changes

May 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Applyflow Limited (AU:AFW) has released an update.

Applyflow Limited has successfully completed the sale of its Applyflow business unit and concurrently appointed Mr. Ian Hobson as Joint Company Secretary. Shareholders recently approved the sale and other resolutions related to the acquisition of new projects in Canada and the company’s upcoming re-listing on the ASX. The detailed timeline for capital raising, project acquisitions, and the expected re-listing date have been provided.

