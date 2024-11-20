News & Insights

Stocks
APP

AppLovin price target raised to $360 from $250 at Wells Fargo

November 20, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on AppLovin (APP) to $360 from $250 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as checks suggest strong e-commerce adoption and advertiser sentiment. Over the last week, the firm spoke with several advertisers participating in AppLovin’s e-commerce pilot program. Checks suggest ROAS on-par with leading digital channels, leading to rapid budget growth, Wells adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.