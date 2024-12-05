AppLovin Enhances Liquidity with Debt Restructuring Moves

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AppLovin Corporation successfully raised $3,519 million through a public offering of senior notes, with varying maturities from 2029 to 2054, to fully repay its senior secured term loans. Concurrently, the company entered into a $1,000 million unsecured revolving credit facility with major banks, offering flexible borrowing terms and an option to increase commitments by another $1,000 million. This strategic financial maneuver aims to optimize the company’s debt structure and enhance liquidity.

