Applied Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (48c), consensus (16c)

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $98.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $49.9 million at December 31, 2023. “We are proud of the significant progress we’ve made this quarter as we prepare for a transformational year ahead, with a focus on transitioning from a clinical-stage company to a commercial organization. With regulatory submissions for govorestat underway in two rare disease indications of urgent unmet need, Classic Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency, we continue to thoughtfully execute our pre-launch initiatives,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics (APLT). “As we approach the final stages of the NDA review process for Classic Galactosemia in parallel with a near-term NDA submission for SORD Deficiency, we remain confident in the promise of govorestat and its ability to address the underlying mechanisms of both diseases. We look forward to the opportunity to bring govorestat to patients in 2025.”

