Applied Materials not changing guided ranges of Q1 business outlook

Applied Materials (AMAT), Inc. issued the following statement regarding updated export regulations for semiconductor technology, announced by the United States government on Dec. 2, 2024: “Based on our initial assessment of the impact of these new regulations, Applied Materials is not changing the guided ranges of our first quarter of fiscal 2025 business outlook provided in our Nov. 14, 2024 financial results press release.”
