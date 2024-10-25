Applied Industrial Technologies price target raised to $240 from $232 at BofA

BofA analyst Sabrina Abrams raised the firm’s price target on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to $240 from $232 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.36, above the firm’s $2.12 forecast and the $2.25 consensus. The firm’s Neutral rating reflects the long-term secular growth trajectory with current weakness in the macro environment and more limited capital deployment post-COVID, but its higher target reflects peer re-rating, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.