Apple using Indian factory to manufacture iPhone 17 base model, Information says

In a first, Apple (AAPL) is using an Indian factory to do the early manufacturing work for the base model of the iPhone 17, The Information’s Wayne Ma reports. The iPhone 17 Pro manufacturing remains in China, Ma writes.

