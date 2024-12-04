Apple uses Amazon’s custom AI chips, CNBC reports

Apple (AAPL) is using Amazon Web Services’ (AMZN) custom AI chips for services and will evaluate if the company’s latest AI chip can be used to pretrain its models, Jordan Novet and Kif Leswing of CNBC reports. Apple revealed its usage of Amazon’s chips at the annual AWS Reinvent conference.
