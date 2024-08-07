Apple Stock Analysis: Was Buffett Right to Slash His AAPL Holdings?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

News that Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK-A) sold half his stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sent shares down 4% on August 5. However, does the Oracle of Omaha bowing out mean that Apple stock is a bad buy?

Reports that Buffett “crashed” Apple, however, were somewhat exaggerated. First, the fall in Apple was not much worse than the 3.6% fall in the NASDAQ average.

Second, Buffett still has more than half his Apple stake.

What’s clear is that Apple is not immune to market forces. However, is that a problem or is it an opportunity? That depends on your time horizon.

Apple Troubles

Over the short term, Apple could go lower.

The possibility of a recession, and falling global markets, should lead speculators to sell safe assets to raise cash. Apple is the very definition of safety, still up 13% for 2024, and up 318% over the last five years. The dividend yields just .5% to current investors, but if you bought a few years ago your yield is higher.

There are always things worth worrying about. Sales of the iPhone were down year-over-year in Apple’s recent quarterly report. China revenues were $500 million below analysts’ estimates, and $1 billion below those of a year ago.

An iPad that can fold is being delayed. The Apple Watch is due for an update. CEO Tim Cook barely mentioned the Vision Pro headset during the recent earnings call. Apple Music’s growth is slow. The whole streaming market may have peaked.

Should investors pay 32 times earnings for Apple stock, given that the NASDAQ’s average PE is 24.3? Should the NASDAQ PE even be that high, and what would that mean for Apple stock?

If you need reasons to sell, you have them.

Apple Strengths

Over the next few years, however, Apple looks solid.

The bullish view is based on services, especially Apple Intelligence. Services are already 28% of Apple’s revenue. They grew last quarter while product sales declined. The margin on services is 26%.

Apple Intelligence lets Siri become a primary interface unifying all Apple products. Since it’s not built around a Large Language Model (LLM), but data that’s already in hand, it’s not adding to capital expenditures, or capex. CapEx was just $2.15 billion during the last quarter, against nearly $14 billion for rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Apple can afford to wait. It’s putting ChatGPT on the app store, meaning users can get LLMs without Apple having to pay for it.

It’s true that, until now, Apple Services revenue has been defined by non-glamorous businesses, like payments from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) for search traffic. (If Google must cut out the payments, in reaction to a recent court defeat, expect Apple stock to take a hit as it adjusts.)

What matters is that Apple profits from services are already approaching those from product sales. Apple Intelligence should push them over the top.

Early reviews on Apple Intelligence, like its proofreading, seem to be positive. The changes to Siri so far are modest, but most won’t be available until next year.

My guess is Apple customers are willing to wait for it. That means a long runway of growth is coming.

The Bottom Line

Buffett may have been timing the market, getting long cash in case of trouble. If so, he was right again, because trouble just came.

Buffett could also be raising cash to make a big move into another industry. The electric utility industry is still fragmented, disorganized, and filled with opportunity. Putting cash to work there would be welcome.

But you evaluate an investment on what you want and need as an investor, not what someone else is doing. Apple is down just 6% over the last month, barely a correction in a NASDAQ market that’s down 11%.

Smart investors buy on weakness and look at the long term. That makes Apple a buy.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn had a LONG position in MSFT and AAPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com, tweet him at @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to his free Substack newsletter.

