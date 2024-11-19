Apple starts selling Apple News ads directly, Axios reports

Apple (AAPL) has started selling its own advertising inventory for Apple News, Ina Fried of Axios reports, citing two sources familiar with the effort. Until now, Apple has relied on third-party vendors to sell Apple News ads, limiting the revenue potential for itself and the thousands of publishers that distribute content on the free version of Apple News. Apple is pitching marketers on new ad units within the Apple News feed and within individual stories on Apple News, according to the report. Starting in 2024, Apple will sell premium sponsorships of editorially curated content for relevant events, such as the Met Gala, the U.S. Open, and more, and publishers will get a 70% cut of the ad revenue sold by Apple within their articles.

