News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Apple price target lowered to $275 from $300 at Loop Capital

November 04, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah lowered the firm’s price target on Apple (AAPL) to $275 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its 2024-2026 estimates for the company’s iPhone revenue, unit sales, and average selling prices – ASPs – lower while also noting that the assumed 32-times forward earnings multiple on the stock is at the higher end of its post-COVID 20- to 35-times multiple range, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop now sees 2024 iPhone revenue at $200.9B vs. $209.1B prior, 2025 revenue at $211.0B vs. $226.5B prior, and 2026 revenue at $223.9B vs. $238.9B prior. The firm is also cutting its 2024 Unit forecast to 220.2M vs. 224.3M with ASP of $912 vs. $932 prior, 2025 units at 226M vs. 241.2M prior with ASP of $934 vs. $939 prior, and 2026 units at 240M vs. 247M prior with ASP of $933 vs. $967 prior.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.