Apple price target lowered to $184 from $186 at Barclays

November 01, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Barclays analyst Tim Long lowered the firm’s price target on Apple (AAPL) to $184 from $186 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 report. The company’s December quarter is a slight guide-down after a “decent” Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Apple is calling for Q1 revenue to grow low- to mid-single-digits year-over-year, missing the Street by a few points. Barclays estimates Q1 iPhone revenue will be up “only” 1%, consistent with its weaker supply chain and sell-through checks for the iPhone 16.

