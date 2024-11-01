Apple price target lowered to $184 from $186 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long lowered the firm’s price target on Apple (AAPL) to $184 from $186 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 report. The company’s December quarter is a slight guide-down after a “decent” Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Apple is calling for Q1 revenue to grow low- to mid-single-digits year-over-year, missing the Street by a few points. Barclays estimates Q1 iPhone revenue will be up “only” 1%, consistent with its weaker supply chain and sell-through checks for the iPhone 16.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.