News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Apple Opens NFC Access to Third-Party Developers

August 15, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Apple (AAPL) is opening its Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to third-party developers, allowing them to build contactless payment iPhone apps. This move comes after years of scrutiny from U.S. and U.K. regulators over antitrust concerns related to AAPL’s exclusive control over iPhone NFC capabilities.

Following the release of the iOS 18.1 update, NFC access will initially be available in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand. However, developers will be required to sign a commercial agreement with Apple and pay undisclosed fees.

Brief Background

Previously, only Apple’s apps, such as Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, could utilize the NFC chip. This exclusivity allowed Apple to collect a fee on credit card transactions through its platform, drawing the attention of global regulators.

The decision to open up the NFC chip follows a settlement with the European Union’s antitrust regulator. Additionally, the company is facing a major lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice, which accuses Apple of maintaining an illegal smartphone monopoly and blocking other payment providers.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, AAPL has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The analysts’ average price target on Apple stock of $248.78 implies 12.2% upside potential.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.