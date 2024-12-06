Apple in-house modem to replace Qualcomm debuts next spring, Bloomberg says

Apple’s (AAPL) in-house modem system Apple’s in-house modem system, which is more than half a decade in the making, will debut next spring and replace components from “longtime partner and adversary” Qualcomm (QCOM), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The cellular modem chips are slated to be part of the entry-level iPhone SE, which will be updated next year, and followed by further generations of chips that grow increasingly more advanced, the report said. Apple hopes to ultimately overtake Qualcomm’s technology by 2027, added Bloomberg’s sources.

