Apple to face first EU fine under DMA, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) will face the first-ever fine under the European Union’s new digital antitrust rules, the Digital Markets Act, as watchdogs ready a penalty after the iPhone maker failed to allow app developers to steer users to cheaper deals and offers outside of the App Store, people familiar with the case told Bloomberg’s Samuel Stolton.

