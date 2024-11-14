News & Insights

Appili Therapeutics Highlights Progress and Shareholder Support

November 14, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (TSE:APLI) has released an update.

Appili Therapeutics Inc. reports significant progress in its drug development efforts, driven by strong shareholder support and strategic advancements with the FDA. The company highlights promising results for its ATI-1701 vaccine and ATI-1801 topical treatment, both showing potential in addressing serious infectious diseases.

