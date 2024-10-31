Appili Therapeutics announces FDA alignment on ATI-1801 NDA requirements

Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided positive feedback regarding the development strategy for ATI-1801, and agreed on the necessary registration package to support a New Drug Application. ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin, is under advanced clinical development for treating cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring skin infection affecting hundreds of thousands globally. In a recent response to Appili’s Type B meeting request, the FDA agreed with the Company’s proposed strategy to establish a scientific bridge between previous clinical trial material and new drug product batches. This approach includes developing an appropriately validated in-vitro release test method and manufacturing a new reference standard to use in IVRT studies to support the scientific bridge to products used in prior studies. This will allow completion and submission of an NDA much sooner than if additional clinical data were required. Subject to securing the requisite funding Appili expects to implement the agreed-upon strategy and continue to advance ATI-1801 topical paromomycin cream program to NDA submission. ATI-1801 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for certain forms of cutaneous leishmaniasis. The company is evaluating ATI-1801’s eligibility for a priority review voucher, which, if confirmed, would make it the second PRV-eligible program at Appili, alongside ATI-1701, which is potentially eligible for a PRV pending renewal of certain U.S. legislation. On April 2, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Aditxt (ADTX), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adivir, Inc., agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares of the Company. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, shareholders of the Company will receive $ 0.0467 in cash and 0.0000686251 of a share of Adixt common stock.

