Appen Ltd. Sees Revenue Growth and Profit Turnaround

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Ltd. has reported a positive revenue trajectory for Q3 FY24, with a 35% increase in revenue excluding Google, driven by growth in generative AI projects. The company achieved a profit in underlying EBITDA, marking an $8.5 million improvement from a loss in the previous year, and maintains a strong cash balance following an institutional placement.

