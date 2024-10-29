News & Insights

Appen Ltd. Sees Revenue Growth and Profit Turnaround

October 29, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Appen Ltd. has reported a positive revenue trajectory for Q3 FY24, with a 35% increase in revenue excluding Google, driven by growth in generative AI projects. The company achieved a profit in underlying EBITDA, marking an $8.5 million improvement from a loss in the previous year, and maintains a strong cash balance following an institutional placement.

