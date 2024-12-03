Apollo’s Novolex exploring bid for Pactiv Evergreen, Bloomberg says

Apollo Global Management-owned packaging company Novolex is exploring a potential takeover offer for Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s David Carnevali, Gillian Tan and Crystal Tse. Apollo’s (APO) Novolex is discussing a possible bid with financial advisers, though no final decision has been made, the sources said. Pactiv shares have jumped 10% in morning trading following the report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.