Apollo Global price target raised to $174 from $148 at Barclays

November 06, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Apollo Global (APO) to $174 from $148 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Apollo printed a broad-based beat across just about every key performance indicator, with the business “clearly moving in the direction of the targets laid out at the recent investor day,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

