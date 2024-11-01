APG Asset Management Increases Stake in IRES

News & Insights

Irish Residential Properties REIT (GB:0QT8) has released an update.

APG Asset Management N.V, based in Amsterdam, has increased its stake in Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, crossing the 4% threshold of voting rights with a total of 4.53%. This acquisition highlights growing interest and confidence in the Irish residential property market by international investors.

