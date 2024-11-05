News & Insights

Apellis price target lowered to $75 from $84 at Stifel

November 05, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Apellis (APLS) to $75 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Feeling headwinds from competitive forces, the company reported Q3 revenues of $196.8M versus consensus at $200M, with Syfovre growing 7% year-over-year but down sequentially on higher G-N and ceding more share to Izervay after its permanent J-Code issuance in April. While Stifel continues to believe there is meaningful unlocked long-term value in both opportunities, it says Apellis has turned into a quarter-to-quarter execution story requiring investor patience.

