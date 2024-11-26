News & Insights

Aoyuan Healthy Life Expands with Strategic Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd. (HK:3662) has released an update.

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd.’s subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire Guangzhou Puhou Property Co., Ltd. for RMB600,000, with a planned capital injection of RMB30,000,000. This transaction will see the target company become a wholly-owned subsidiary, enhancing Aoyuan’s asset portfolio. The acquisition, subject to reporting and announcement requirements, reflects strategic expansion within the group’s financial framework.

