Aoyuan Healthy Life Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd. (HK:3662) has released an update.
Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd.’s subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire Guangzhou Puhou Property Co., Ltd. for RMB600,000, with a planned capital injection of RMB30,000,000. This transaction will see the target company become a wholly-owned subsidiary, enhancing Aoyuan’s asset portfolio. The acquisition, subject to reporting and announcement requirements, reflects strategic expansion within the group’s financial framework.
