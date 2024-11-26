Aoyuan Healthy Life Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd. (HK:3662) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd.’s subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire Guangzhou Puhou Property Co., Ltd. for RMB600,000, with a planned capital injection of RMB30,000,000. This transaction will see the target company become a wholly-owned subsidiary, enhancing Aoyuan’s asset portfolio. The acquisition, subject to reporting and announcement requirements, reflects strategic expansion within the group’s financial framework.

For further insights into HK:3662 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.