Aoxin Q&M Dental Appoints New Company Secretary

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Ltd. (SG:1D4) has released an update.
Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Ltd. has announced a change in its company secretary, with Ms. Chan Wan Mei taking over from Ms. Tan Siew Hua effective November 15, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Ms. Tan’s contributions during her tenure. This leadership change may interest investors closely watching corporate governance and management transitions.
For further insights into SG:1D4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.