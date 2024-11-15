News & Insights

Aoxin Q&M Dental Appoints New Company Secretary

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group Ltd. (SG:1D4) has released an update.

Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Ltd. has announced a change in its company secretary, with Ms. Chan Wan Mei taking over from Ms. Tan Siew Hua effective November 15, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Ms. Tan’s contributions during her tenure. This leadership change may interest investors closely watching corporate governance and management transitions.

