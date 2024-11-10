News & Insights

ANZ Prepares for 2024 AGM with Online Meeting Guide

November 10, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has released an Online Meeting Guide and FAQs for its upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting, ensuring participants can smoothly access the event online. The guide provides detailed instructions for shareholders, proxies, and guests, emphasizing the importance of using a compatible browser for seamless participation. With this effort, ANZ aims to enhance shareholder engagement and streamline the virtual meeting experience.

