AnyMind Group Partners with TikTok for Marketing Boost

AnyMind Group has partnered with TikTok to launch a new feature on AnyTag in Thailand, allowing businesses to manage influencer marketing campaigns and advertising on TikTok simultaneously. This collaboration aims to enhance visibility and engagement for brands by leveraging influencer expertise and optimizing digital advertising.

