AnyMind Group Enhances Live Commerce in Indonesia

AnyMind Group Inc. (JP:5027) has released an update.

AnyMind Group Inc., in collaboration with Digital Distribusi Indonesia, is expanding its live commerce offerings in Indonesia, working with brands like WRP, Rohto, and Kobayashi. The integration of AnyMind’s technology and DDI’s operational capabilities aims to capitalize on the growing trend of live commerce, providing an interactive shopping experience through both human and AI hosts. This move highlights the increasing importance of live commerce as a strategy for brands to engage consumers and boost sales.

For further insights into JP:5027 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.