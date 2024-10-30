News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Boosts Resource Estimate at Minyari Dome

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd has reported promising results from its latest drilling at the Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Project, revealing new zones of near-surface gold mineralisation and a significant increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate. The updated Scoping Study highlights the project’s financial viability with a pre-tax NPV as high as A$1,696M, positioning it as a potentially lucrative gold mining venture. The ongoing exploration success underscores Antipa’s potential for resource growth and enhanced investor interest.

