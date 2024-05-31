Antilles Gold Calls Shareholders for Key Ratification Vote

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held on July 2, 2024, at 55 Kirkham Road, Bowral, NSW. Shareholders will consider the ratification of previously issued security shares to Patras Capital Pte Ltd, under two separate resolutions in accordance with ASX Listing Rules. Shareholders unable to attend are encouraged to complete and return the provided proxy form to cast their votes.

