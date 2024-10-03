ANSYS' Solution Used by Faraday for Multi-Die 2.5D/3D-IC Designs

ANSYS Inc.’s ANSS flagship multiphysics analysis solutions are leveraged by Faraday Technology Corporation for the development of advanced designs for modern multi-die 2.5D/3D integrated circuits (ICs). These advanced designs are critical for creating more innovative products with better performance, improved reliability and reduced power usage. Faraday is a premium provider of application-specific integrated circuits or ASIC design services, and the company is known for its extensive silicon Internet Protocol (IP) portfolio, which facilitates chip designs for its customers.



To meet the surging demand for multi-die designs, Faraday has announced a new 2.5D/3D-IC advanced package service. These advanced packaging technologies are critical for industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, where maintaining power efficiency and performance are of great importance. However, as the industry moves toward denser, more complex chip designs, new challenges emerge. Engineers must ensure that these multi-die chips maintain reliable signal integrity, power distribution and structural stability.



Ansys provides a comprehensive suite of multiphysics analysis tools that are essential for tackling the challenges associated with designing 2.5D/3D-ICs. Faraday’s collaboration with Ansys aims to empower engineers with the ability to simulate and verify their designs with extreme precision, ensuring that the final product meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Faraday’s Use of ANSS Technology

Faraday is integrating Ansys RaptorX, a silicon-optimized EM solver, into its workflow. With the integration of RaptorX into its design flow, Faraday can now perform highly accurate EM modeling and analysis for advanced 3D-IC products to address the design challenges. RaptorX offers predictively accurate EM simulation capabilities, allowing engineers to ensure that data transfer between dies meets stringent industry standards.



As the semiconductor industry continues to evolve, the collaboration between Faraday Technology Corporation and Ansys highlights the importance of advanced simulation tools in enabling innovation. By integrating Ansys' RaptorX and multiphysics platforms into its design flow, Faraday is providing its customers with the tools they need to create more powerful, energy-efficient and reliable chips.

Continued Demand for ANSS’ Simulation Solutions Fuels Growth

Ansys continues to hold a strong foothold in the high-end design simulation software market. Steady momentum for its solutions in the automotive and high-tech industries is a key catalyst. The company’s software solutions are used by most of the well-known manufacturing companies. Recently, it strengthened its collaboration with TSMC. The initiative aims to redefine the semiconductor industry by using AI to advance multiphysics solutions to further develop semiconductor technologies and workflows for high-efficiency designs.



Also, a recent joint effort among ANSS, TSMC and Microsoft has successfully examined a solution that enhances the simulation and analysis process of silicon Photonic Integrated Circuits. The firms have yielded a 10X speed-up in Ansys’ Lumerical FDTD photonic simulations using Microsoft Azure’s NC A100v4-series virtual machines powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing technology operating on Azure AI infrastructure.



In the last reported quarter, ANSS’ revenues climbed 20% year over year to $594.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%. The upside was driven by two major multi-year contracts worth $210 million in the automotive and high-tech industries during the quarter in the Americas region. However, management remains wary of rising operating expenses due to increased acquisition and personnel costs.



Ansys has not issued an outlook, given the pending acquisition by Synopsys (announced in January 2024). The transaction has been approved by Ansys shareholders.

ANSS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 10.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 33%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

