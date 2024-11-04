Anonymous Intelligence and CannÖgen Form Strategic Alliance

Anonymous Intelligence Company (TSE:ANON) has released an update.

Anonymous Intelligence Company has entered a strategic alliance with CannÖgen International to provide technology solutions for CannÖgen’s global sales and marketing efforts. This partnership aims to leverage ANON’s expertise in data storage, AI tools, and marketing reach to support CannÖgen’s science-based health and wellness products. The collaboration is expected to enhance shareholder value and drive international growth for both companies.

