News & Insights

Stocks
ANICF

Anonymous Intelligence and CannÖgen Form Strategic Alliance

November 04, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anonymous Intelligence Company (TSE:ANON) has released an update.

Anonymous Intelligence Company has entered a strategic alliance with CannÖgen International to provide technology solutions for CannÖgen’s global sales and marketing efforts. This partnership aims to leverage ANON’s expertise in data storage, AI tools, and marketing reach to support CannÖgen’s science-based health and wellness products. The collaboration is expected to enhance shareholder value and drive international growth for both companies.

For further insights into TSE:ANON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANICF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.