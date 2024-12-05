Animalcare Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.
Animalcare Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP adjusted its voting rights from 11.999% to 11.1197%. This shift in voting rights reflects a notable adjustment in shareholding, which could influence investor perceptions and market movements. As Liontrust remains a significant shareholder, this update might interest those tracking the company’s stock performance and ownership structure.
