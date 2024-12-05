Animalcare Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Animalcare Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP adjusted its voting rights from 11.999% to 11.1197%. This shift in voting rights reflects a notable adjustment in shareholding, which could influence investor perceptions and market movements. As Liontrust remains a significant shareholder, this update might interest those tracking the company’s stock performance and ownership structure.

For further insights into GB:ANCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.