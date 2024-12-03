News & Insights

Animalcare Group's Strategic Fundraise for Expansion

December 03, 2024

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group is set to raise approximately £20 million through a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares to fund its acquisition of Randlab, an Australian-based equine veterinary business. The fundraise will also support Animalcare’s growth strategy, and key directors and major shareholder Alychlo NV are participating in the investment. This strategic move aims to bolster Animalcare’s market position and explore future acquisition opportunities.

