Anicom Holdings Unveils Second Series Bond Issuance

Anicom Holdings, Inc. is set to issue its second series of unsecured bonds, totaling 5 billion yen, with a maturity date of November 1, 2029. The bonds come with an annual interest rate of 0.984% and have been rated ‘A’ by the Japan Credit Rating Agency. The funds are intended for investment in and loans to subsidiaries and affiliates, with public subscriptions managed by major securities firms.

