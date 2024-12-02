Anicom Holdings Announces Share Buyback Progress

Anicom Holdings, Inc. (JP:8715) has released an update.

Anicom Holdings, Inc. has successfully repurchased 496,000 shares of its common stock in November 2024, spending approximately JPY 324 million on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to 6 million shares, with a maximum budget of JPY 3 billion, as approved by the Board of Directors earlier this year.

