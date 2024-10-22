Anheuser-Busch invests additional $8M in flagship St. Louis Brewery

Anheuser-Busch announced a new $8M investment in its St. Louis brewery. Over the last 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2B in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.

