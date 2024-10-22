Anheuser-Busch invests additional $8M in flagship St. Louis Brewery

Anheuser-Busch announced a new $8M investment in its St. Louis brewery. Over the last 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2B in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BUD:
- AB InBev price target lowered to EUR 73 from EUR 76 at Barclays
- PepsiCo reports mixed Q3, Roblox slips after short report: Morning Buzz
- Microsoft, Qualcomm downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- AB InBev downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen
- AB InBev Finalizes Articles of Association Update
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.