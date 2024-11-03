Andromeda Metals Strengthens Board with Industry Expert Appointment

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has appointed Miguel J. Galindo, a seasoned chemical engineer with extensive experience in industrial minerals, as a Non-Executive Director. Galindo, who founded Galesk Consultancy, has been pivotal in promoting Andromeda’s high-quality kaolin products in the European market, leading to a significant offtake agreement with IberoClays. His expertise in ceramics and market relations is expected to bolster Andromeda’s board and enhance its market reach.

