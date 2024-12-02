News & Insights

Stocks

Anax Metals Unveils High-Grade Results at Evelyn Project

December 02, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anax Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Evelyn Project, revealing high-grade polymetallic intersections, including significant copper, zinc, silver, and gold grades. The results highlight a 9.7-meter intersection with a 2.65% copper equivalent from one of the drill holes, with further exploration planned as the deposit remains open at depth. Anax aims to expand its exploration efforts in the region, expecting similar high-grade potential in upcoming targets.

For further insights into AU:ANX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.