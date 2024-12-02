Anax Metals Unveils High-Grade Results at Evelyn Project

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Evelyn Project, revealing high-grade polymetallic intersections, including significant copper, zinc, silver, and gold grades. The results highlight a 9.7-meter intersection with a 2.65% copper equivalent from one of the drill holes, with further exploration planned as the deposit remains open at depth. Anax aims to expand its exploration efforts in the region, expecting similar high-grade potential in upcoming targets.

