Anax Metals Unveils High-Grade Results at Evelyn Project

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Anax Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Evelyn Project, revealing high-grade polymetallic intersections, including significant copper, zinc, silver, and gold grades. The results highlight a 9.7-meter intersection with a 2.65% copper equivalent from one of the drill holes, with further exploration planned as the deposit remains open at depth. Anax aims to expand its exploration efforts in the region, expecting similar high-grade potential in upcoming targets.
For further insights into AU:ANX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.