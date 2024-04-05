Why Your Best Content Isn’t Reaching Asset Owners—And What to Do About It

You’ve spent weeks crafting a thoughtful market outlook. It’s sharp, timely, and packed with insight. You send it to 30,000 contacts—and get three clicks.

Sound familiar?

You’re not alone. In dozens of conversations with asset managers, asset owners, and consultants, the Nasdaq eVestment™ team kept hearing the same thing: content is everywhere, but insight is hard to find—especially when it matters most.

So we asked a simple question: what’s getting in the way?

What Asset Owners and Consultants Told Us

They’re overwhelmed. Many receive hundreds of emails a day. Even the most relevant insights get buried in inboxes or lost in PDFs. What they want is simple: timely, high-quality content that’s easy to find—ideally, in the same platform they already use to evaluate managers.

An example of the type of insight we gleaned from conversations with asset owner firms, such as public pension plans, is that if the information is not integrated into the platform they use for manager evaluation, they are unlikely to come across it. The key takeaway? Asset owners are not looking for more content. They’re looking for better access to the right content, at the right time.

What Asset Managers Told Us

On the other side, managers are investing heavily in content—but struggling to measure its impact. One firm our team spoke with shared that a video sent to over 32,000 recipients yielded just three clicks. Others described content strategies that felt disconnected from outcomes, with little visibility into what was resonating or influencing decisions. What was the most common concern we heard from asset managers about getting their

content in front of allocators? “We know thought leadership matters. We just don’t know if it’s working.” The takeaway? Managers need better tools to understand how their insights are performing—and whether they’re reaching the right audience at the right time.

What If There Were a Better Way?

Imagine a world where asset managers could publish their insights directly into the tools asset owners and consultants already use to evaluate managers. No more guessing whether an email was opened. No more hoping a whitepaper made it past the clutter. Instead, content would appear right where decisions happen—embedded in manager profiles, screening tools, and compare workflows. Asset owners could filter by topic, strategy, or author. Consultants could subscribe to updates from managers they follow. And marketers could finally see what’s working, with real-time engagement analytics.

Introducing Nasdaq eVestment™ Research

Nasdaq eVestment Research is a new way to connect institutional insight with institutional decision-making.



Explore Research for Asset Managers in Nasdaq eVestment

It allows asset managers to publish thought leadership directly into the eVestment platform—where over 1,200 asset owners and 180 consulting firms already screen, compare, and select managers. For asset owners and consultants, it means discovering differentiated perspectives without leaving the tools they trust and already use.

For Asset Managers:

Reach a qualified, existing audience directly within their screening workflow

Track engagement with views, clicks, saves, and downstream activity

Benchmark performance against peer firms

Tie content to outcomes—with no cost to contribute

For Asset Owners and Consultants:

Access timely, relevant insights in context

Streamline due diligence with search and filter tools

Improve manager visibility during evaluation

Why It Matters Now

As AI accelerates the commoditization of data, the human insight behind investment decisions becomes even more valuable. Thought leadership is no longer a “nice to have”—it’s a critical input in manager selection. But only if it’s seen. Nasdaq eVestment Research ensures that insight is delivered when and where it matters most. It’s not just a distribution tool—it’s infrastructure for institutional engagement.

Get Started

