The Analyst Verdict: Viasat In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.5, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 44.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Viasat. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $24.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $19.00 $28.00 Benjamin Haynor B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $31.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viasat. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viasat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Viasat's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Viasat's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viasat

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services: which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks: which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems: which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, it also has its presence in non U.S. countries.

Viasat: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Viasat's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Viasat's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viasat's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viasat's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

