The Analyst Verdict: TruBridge In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Ratings for TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.4, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.80, the current average has increased by 4.69%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of TruBridge's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $14.00 $13.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TruBridge. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TruBridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TruBridge's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TruBridge's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TruBridge

TruBridge Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems. It provides services such as Electronic health records & information systems, revenue cycle management, population health, and data management, etc. The segments of the company are RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The company derives maximum revenue from the RCM segment.

TruBridge: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TruBridge's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.13% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TruBridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TruBridge's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TruBridge's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TruBridge's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

