Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Verve Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Verve Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 8.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Verve Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $29.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Verve Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verve Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verve Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Verve Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Verve Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Inc is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, a root cause of cardiovascular disease. The company views its operations as and manages its business in one operating segment operating exclusively in the United States.

Verve Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Verve Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 219.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Verve Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -744.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verve Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.95%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verve Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VERV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Sep 2021 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Hold Jul 2021 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VERV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.