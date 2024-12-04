The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Home BancShares

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Home BancShares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 5.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $29.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Home BancShares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $28.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Home BancShares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Home BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Home BancShares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Home BancShares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Home BancShares analyst ratings.

Discovering Home BancShares: A Closer Look

Home BancShares Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services, to a diverse customer base. Its customer base includes businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company's loan portfolio, while diversified, is typically between half and two thirds in commercial real estate loans. The company's plan emphasizes growth, both through strategic acquisitions and organically within its existing markets. The bank also emphasizes attracting experienced bankers, credit quality, and a solid balance sheet. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.

Financial Insights: Home BancShares

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Home BancShares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.41% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Home BancShares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 39.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home BancShares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home BancShares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Home BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOMB

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jul 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Apr 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HOMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.